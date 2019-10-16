THE man who coined the word Snickelways when he wrote, published and illustrated a best-selling book about York’s historic snickets, ginnels and alleyways in the 1980s has died, aged 93.

Mark Jones, of Bulmer, who is survived by his wife Ann, three sons Phil, Rob and Jed, seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter, is now at rest in the Garden of Remembrance at Terrington.

Phil said his father’s book, ‘A Walk Around the Snickelways of York,’ was originally published in 1983 and was now in its ninth edition, having sold approximately 35,000 copies to local people and visitors to York.

“Its sales and publishing are continued by the family with the help of Carrie Geddes of the Dean Court Press,” he said.

“It’s the intention of the family to release an updated publication in the near future to keep Dad’s legacy well and truly alive for the people of, and visitors to, York.”

He said his father regularly gave talks about the Snickelways - an amalgamation of snicket, ginnel and alleyway - to raise money for charity.

He said he had graduated from Manchester University after studying law and worked for Rowntree, becoming manager of its factory near Newcastle and culminating with working as a senior personnel director in York.

He worked as a young lorry and ambulance driver in China during the 1944-46 Chinese Civil War, was a Round Tabler, organising many events, and was a singer, performer and member of various choirs, including the Chanticleer Singers.

“He was a musician, playing guitar and wonderful swing jazz piano until his 92nd year,” said Phil.

He was also a half-marathon runner, a table tennis player, an artist, creating line drawings, sketches, and works in oils, and an "accomplished and prodigious photographer", a parish councillor in Bulmer and member of York Civic Trust, with a great love of the city and its architecture and history.

l The Snickelways book is available in York bookstores or online at www.amazon.co.uk/gp/offer-listing/1871125774.