A CHARITY fun run in York has marked its first decade by raising more than £17,000 for cancer care, research and awareness at its 2019 race.

The record 500-plus men and boys who took part in R U Taking the P? in June were supporting local prostate cancer research and awareness as well as the work of city charity York Against Cancer.

The males-only 5km race was established by York hairdresser Brian Hughes, a founder of Knavesmire Harriers, who was inspired to fundraise after a friend lost his life to prostate cancer.

He and fellow organisers Richard Smith, David Harper and John Forsyth have handed over the proceeds from the event - £17,393 - to Julie Russell, general manager of York Against Cancer, and Dr Fiona Frame of Hull University. The two will share the money equally.

Dr Frame was a close colleague of the University of York’s Professor Norman Maitland and following his retirement she is continuing to research prostate cancer.

Dr Frame thanked the race organisers and all the people who had helped make the run such a success. “The men of York have really done us all proud and to have local support for research into prostate cancer is so encouraging,” she said.

Julie said: “We are amazed by how well our runners have done with their fundraising this year. R U Taking The P? just seems to go from strength to strength and we can’t thank our fundraisers enough.”

Minster FM’s audience have voted R U Taking The P? into the finals of the radio station’s Listener Choice Awards in the Charity Event of the Year category.

Brian commented: “I never thought when I first had the idea of R U Taking The P? that it would grow to become such a well-loved part of York’s running calendar,

“It’s very humbling.”