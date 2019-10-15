A NEW business development manager has started at York-based Great Rail Journeys.

Helen Sutton will be responsible for the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in her new role, tasked with driving growth for Great Rail Journeys’ brands through travel agents.

With more than 20 years of experience in the travel industry, Helen joins from Thomas Cook where she worked in retail and as a sales manager.

She also has experience working with Village Hotels, where she held the position of meetings and events sales Manager.

Praising her ‘brilliant energy’, Lindsay Dixon, head of trade sales, said: “We’re excited to welcome Helen to the team. Not only does she bring with her a wealth of experience in the industry, but also a brilliant energy. We’ve had an incredibly exciting couple of months as a brand, including the recent deal signed to acquire Vacations by Rail, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to developing and expanding its offering, and can’t wait for Helen to continue to help to drive the brand’s success forward.”

Helen added: “I am delighted to be joining Great Rail Journeys. It’s a fabulous brand with a fantastic range of products. I’m pleased to be able support them and implement the skills I have learnt throughout my career, playing a key role in helping the team to achieve their ambitious and exciting plans for the future.”