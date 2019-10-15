York’s mental health practitioners are reported in your pages to be shocked and angry at the closure of a new life-changing and desperately-needed provision (Mental health service to shut, October 12), the Primary Care Mental Health Service. The chop comes after just ten months. Lack of funding is the reason.

If that shock and anger was expressed in the community something might be done. Sufferers from mental illness need this sort of front-line service. So readers should protest to the funders - the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning group - and to City of York Council and their MP.