FIRE crews were called into action after a van came to a halt in a flooded ford in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on The Rampart, in Bolton Percy, at about 6.45pm yesterday (October 14).
It said there was no warning signage about the flooded ford.
The driver had climbed onto the roof of the van, and as it was dark, was unable to determine the depth of the water, the service added.
Crews pushed the van onto dry land.
