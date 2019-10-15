ORGANISERS of an annual wartime remembrance weekend have thanked their supporters who helped make the event such a success.

Thousands of visitors headed to Pickering at the weekend for the annual Railway in Wartime showcase.

The three-day event, organised by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), started on Friday with a host of war-themed entertainment, including a pop-up show, live music and re-enactment displays along its heritage railway line.

New for this year was the D-Day exhibition at Pickering station to mark the centenary anniversary – an immersive display for children highlighting the tense first 24 hours of the battle on the beaches of Normandy.

There was also be the usual popular parade through Pickering on both Saturday and Sunday.

At Levisham station, there was also an interactive show, entitled the Other Side of the Tracks, showing the story of a child evacuee and a British Restaurant.

Grosmont and Goathland stations featured authentic fairground rides, military vehicles, a vintage sweet shop and children’s games from Eden Camp museum.

For the 17th year the AvA Dance and Party Nights, hosted by DJ Lynne & Host Terry were held at The Engine Shed Restaurant, Pickering, in aid of Marie Curie.

Chris Price, general manager at the NYMR, said: “We’re often asked, what is the value of heritage rail to the community?

“Over the past three days, we’ve welcomed more than 30,000 visitors from all over the country to experience Railway in Wartime.

“Thanks to our dedicated volunteers and suppliers, passengers of all ages were transported back to the 1940s for a weekend filled with the camaraderie and community spirit of World War Two.”