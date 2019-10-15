DIRECT trains from York to London will be cancelled over two weekends in the new year.
Network Rail and East Coast Mainline operators announced yesterday that there will be two weekends in 2019 where no trains will be able to travel to and from London King’s Cross.
Trains from York will not be able to call at King’s Cross on Saturday, January 25 and 26, 2020, as well as over the last weekend in February - as part of a £1.2 billion investment in the rail line.
The line will also be partially closed on February 4, 5, 11, 12 and 18 and 19.
Paul Whiting, head of marketing and communications at Make it York, said: “We are working closely with partners Network Rail and LNER to encourage visitors to stay longer in the city during this period and reduce any impact this may have on tourism and businesses.
“We will continue to keep our customers regularly informed of any travel updates as a result of these improvement works.”