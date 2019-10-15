AN artificial-intelligence nursing service introduced across York has led to a third fewer visits to A&E.
Those patients using the technology as part of a trial saw a 36 per cent drop in the number of times they went to A&E - according to Vale of York CCG (clinical commissioning group).
As a result of the pilot - which was the first in the country - the CCG has expanded the service to 1,800 patients. And it says more than 10 other CCGs are following York’s lead.
Registered nurses and health specialists run the service - which involves weekly coaching telephone calls to support patients and help the take control of their health.
Dr Andrew Lee from the CCG said: “Through Proactive Health Coaching, we have a tried and tested preventative strategy that simultaneously provides better care for these patients and reduces stress on A&E departments and wider health services.
“Most importantly, we will help to support patients who receive this service to understand and manage their long-term conditions better which we’ve already seen can have a very positive impact on their quality of life.” The CCG will now become the first to extend this type of service to help reduce increasing demand for GP appointments.