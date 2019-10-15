PLANS for a new four-storey car park to be built in York have been submitted.

The proposals would see a 370-space car park built at St George’s Field - near Skeldergate Bridge - to replace the Castle Car Park next to Clifford’s Tower.

The scheme is part of City of York Council’s Castle Gateway plan to revamp the area where the River Ouse and River Foss meet.

The planning application says Castle Car Park currently brings in about £1.2 million a year for the council - which funds public services - so the new multi-storey must be built to replace some of that lost income when it shuts.

It adds that Castle Car Park has a poor quality surface and a “damaging impact” on the setting of Clifford’s Tower.

The new car park will now have living walls - because government regulations have changed since the plans were last published that restrict the use of timber cladding on car parks. There would also be an external staircase and solar panels.

The cost of building the car park would be funded through the sale of apartments at a new riverside development on the site of the now demolished Castle Mills Car Park.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “The planning application for St George’s Field Car Park marks a key stage in the Castle Gateway regeneration.

“The Castle Gateway area offers a great opportunity to put family-friendly public spaces, better transport links and places for York businesses at the heart of the city.

“The design of St George’s Field car park is built on extensive public engagement, bringing together the diverse range of opinions on an important part of our city. The application is now open for comments, so please take a look and participate in this important process.”

The planning application says the new car park will not lead to many more car journeys and will help move traffic outside the inner ring road.

It adds that the scheme will still see 100 fewer spaces in the area.

And it says: “There were a large number of the public who responded to the My Castle Gateway project to say they wish to see city centre parking retained.”