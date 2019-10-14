PLAYGROUNDS across York could get an upgrade - but communities will be expected to fundraise to pay for some of the work.

City of York Council is planning to review all of its play areas - for the first time since 1996.

The local authority will then put £150,000 towards fixing smaller problems like broken swings, faulty seats and damaged surfaces.

But any communities keen to buy more play equipment, create new playgrounds or carry out larger refurbishment schemes will need to fundraise money themselves to be eligible for extra cash from the council.

A report prepared for a council meeting on Monday says a survey will be carried out on the 74 play areas - including Bell Farm Adventure Playground, West Bank Park, Hull Road Park and Rowntree Park. The £150,000 will cover the cost of the inspection and any repairs.

The report says: “These repair needs will be identified by an independent quality audit of the condition, play value, access to and within the site, suitability of and options for disabled users and finally investment needs.”

A further community fund of £100,000 would be created for larger projects - with residents asked to fundraise towards the plans for their playground and applying to the council for extra money for their schemes.

The report adds: “The allocation of part of the budget to a community fund also opens up the prospect of local community energy and expertise to improve local play areas, with local children being given a say in choosing what happens to their play area.”

The fund would open for applications in April and projects would need to be based on a consultation with residents, provide lasting improvement for the playground, have the permission of the landowner and for the future maintenance of the area to be clearly organised.