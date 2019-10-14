A YORK man who lost over eight stone in just under a year has now created his own weight loss group to help others who are looking to slim down.

Pete Chamberlain, 58, from Tadcaster, joined a slimming world group near his home in August 2018, when he weighed 23 stone and has never looked back - losing eight stone and dropping six sizes.

He said that since deciding to join the weight-watching group, he now feels 20 years younger.

He added: “I finally plucked up the courage to walk into my local evening session of Slimming World in Tadcaster last August.

“It had taken me so many attempts because I was embarrassed about what people would think.

“I was not in great shape physically or mentally I was nearly 23 stone with a dangerously high BMI of 46, and was desperate to change that, but I needed help. Walking into Slimming World was the best decision I ever made for myself and I am so proud of myself that I made such a fundamental lifestyle choice.

“I invested just one hour a day of regular exercise and created a healthier lifestyle.

“Now, a year on, I am much much healthier, happier and much thinner. I was wearing 5XL clothes when I started and now I can fit into a medium - and I am totally free of medication. It makes my heart sing. I have decided to quit my job in IT and launch my own weight loss group in Fulford York.”

From tomorrow, October 15, Pete has launched his new programme, called Turn Back The Clock, which will run every Tuesday at Fulfordgate Working Men's Club in Heslington Lane from 5 until 7 pm.

He said: “I hope people in need will come on this magical journey with me and be the person you always wanted to be.”

To find out more email, petehoundz@aol.com