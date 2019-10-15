YORK’s political leaders have told of their “shock” and “concern” after it was reported that the city would be among those areas worst hit by job losses in a no-deal Brexit.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, a leaked government document, put together as part of Operation Kingfisher earlier this year, shows that 29 of the 33 places set to lose the most jobs voted for Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

York is one of four areas named that voted to Remain. The overall list also features Harrogate, Malton, Skipton, Sunderland, Crewe and Carlisle.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said: “From talking to businesses, public services and residents across York, it has become clear that York would experience serious detriment as a result of leaving the European Union.

“Many jobs in the city depend on our membership. However, I am shocked that York is one of the worst hit places in the country should the Prime Minister force us out of the EU without a deal. No one voted to be poorer.”

Ms Maskell said she believes that the city’s future is best served by remaining in the EU and working with it on its reform agenda.

“It is therefore crucial that we have a public vote on any final deal with the option of remaining in the EU,” she said.

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy said he thought it was “very important” to reach a deal to leave the EU in order to “deliver on the public’s decision in the 2016 referendum, and allow the country to move on”.

He added: “This is why I am supporting the government in its ongoing efforts to reach agreement with the EU this week. I am encouraged by the positive news from the talks in recent days, and hope we will soon have a sensible withdrawal agreement that can pass the House of Commons.”

Liberal Democrat leader of City of York Council, Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “The ever increasing threat of a no-deal Brexit is of great concern to York and our region.”

He said the council continues to work with organisations across the city to prepare for a no-deal Brexit “because, as this report indicates, there will be a negative impact on jobs, businesses, supply chains and local communities".

Cllr Aspden added: “It is important to note that until this report was published, the council had not seen any of this information from the Government and with little support or clarity from Whitehall, Brexit preparations are placing undue pressure on local authorities.

“Whilst we will continue to do what we can to prepare for the impact of Brexit, including protecting jobs and the local economy, it is important that politicians from all sides do what they can to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The Liberal Democrats are clear; we are the party for Remain and we will continue to oppose the Government’s disastrous Brexit strategy.”

Last week The Press reported a drop in visitors to the city centre - which traders blamed in part on uncertainty over a potential no-deal Brexit.

And speaking about plans to create more skilled jobs in the city, Cllr Andrew Waller said Brexit means companies are hesitating over whether to invest or expand in York.

He said: “From speaking to businesses there are concerns at the moment about the uncertainties over Brexit, and border controls, which is holding back some investment decisions, and is reported by retail sector as impacting on footfall.

“York has joined with Yorkshire council leaders in asking that there is clarity on the future of what is currently EU investment in the region, with continuity on whatever the current Government is thinking to come up with to ensure that locally we get our share of the green and clean jobs together with the necessary funding for skills and training.”

At the weekend, political parties in York united in calling for a people’s vote over Brexit.

Labour, Lib Dem and Green members joined members of Remain campaign York for Europe to officially launch the York Declaration for Europe.

At least three coaches are expected to leave York for London this weekend with People’s Vote supporters.

They will join the national march to Westminster where MPs will be debating Brexit in the first Saturday sitting since the Falklands War.

The full list of areas identified as most at risk of job losses, according to a government document that was leaked to the Sunday Times 1. Sunderland 2. Crewe 3. Carlisle 4. Preston 5. Blackburn 6. Chester 7. Skipton 8. York 9. Halifax 10. Harrogate 11. Malton 12. Coventry 13. Evesham 14. Cheltenham 15. Hereford 16. Chesterfield 17. Scunthorpe 18. Worksop 19. Derby 20. Spalding 21. Stevenage 22. Southend 23. Peterborough 24. Huntingdon 25. Hastings 26. Worthing 27. Chichester 28. Swindon 29. Oxford 30. Bournemouth 31. Poole 32. Salisbury 33. Yeovil