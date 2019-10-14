A WOMAN was injured when she was allegedly pulled to the floor and dragged down a ginnel in an attempted robbery in a North Yorkshire town.
It happened at the junction of Park Row and Stockwell Lane in Knaresborough between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said a woman was walking down Park Row towards Stockwell Lane when she was approached by a man from behind who grabbed hold of her handbag.
"The woman was pulled to the floor while holding onto her bag and dragged down a ginnel from Park Row where the man then ran off," the spokesperson added.
"The victim sustained only minor injuries and fortunately nothing was taken."
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, it is appealing for information about the man who is described as young, white, fair haired and he was wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark trousers.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ian Mason, or email ian.mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote 12190189177.
Comments are closed on this article.