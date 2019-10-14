A CONSULTATION process has started which may lead to more children attending a Selby primary school.

Currently Staynor Hall Primary Academy – which opened in 2016 – accepts 30 new starters each year and for the last two year has been oversubscribed.

If expansion plans get the go-ahead, 45 children will be accepted and additional classrooms will be built to extend the school.

A public consultation for parents, carers and local residents will take place between 3.30pm and 7pm on Monday, October 21, in the main hall at the school, which is run by York-based Ebor Academy Trust.

Head, Donna Bedford, said: “We encourage parents, carers and local residents to drop in when it’s convenient to them, anytime between 3.30pm and 7pm, to see the plans and ask any questions.”

North Yorkshire County Council has a statutory duty to ensure there are sufficient school places to accommodate all pupils of statutory school age and supports the proposal. If it proceeds, subject to planning permission, North Yorkshire County Council will meet the building costs.