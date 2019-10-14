A CHILDREN’S hospice has received a £3,500 boost thanks to the rallying support of local businesses.

Hunter Gee Holroyd Chartered Accountants hosts a charity event every year for local business to attend, and has raised more than £65,000 over the years.

This year’s event, which was their 25th anniversary, was toasted at a fun-filled evening at Tenpin York at Clifton Moor. Companies which sponsored lanes included Ardent, Begbies Traynor, CGA Accountants, Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group, Morse Coaches, Nomination Italy, Synergy Commercial Finance and Ware and Kay Solicitors.

Teams earned, or lost, extra points by taking part in a forfeit round or buying director Mark Grewer for a “Marky Bonus” round.

Raffle and silent auction prizes were also donated by supporters such as Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, The Grand, The Ivy, York Racecourse, Brewtown Tours, York Golf Club, Piglets Adventure Farm, Marriott York, York Motorsports Village, York City F.C., Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group, PCS Plumbing and Browns York.

Nigel Atkinson, director, said: “Everyone enjoyed a fantastic evening of informal networking, team building and Hunter Gee Holroyd’s bowling with a difference. We were delighted to raise £3,503 for Martin House and would also like to thank all the businesses.”

Emily Sharman, from Martin House, said: “Martin House Children’s Hospice could not do what we do without the support of those in the community and the money raised will make a real difference.”

Hunter Gee Holroyd operates from three offices in York, Easingwold and Filey.