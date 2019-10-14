YOUNG footballers and their supporters vastly exceeded expectations when they held a Family Footy Funday in memory of a player’s brother.

The bad weather didn’t deter more than 100 people from turning out for the three-hour event at Wheldrake village hall and playing fields on Sunday.

Nor did it stop them raising hundreds of pounds on the day.

Wheldrake Juniors FC are hoping that they may have raised thousands of pounds in total for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

Their original target was £500.

The charity is named after Oscar Hughes, who died of medulloblastoma in 2014, and whose brother Lucas plays for Wheldrake Juniors and Dunnington.

The two clubs are closely knit and people from both villages attended because the charity mattered to them.

One of the Dunnington parents who took part in the event, James Maxton, said: “Everyone felt very welcome. Despite the weather, it was a big success.

“The football matches went ahead and there were some amazing auction items.”

These included a signed Man Utd football shirt, signed Man City photos and boots belonging to Super League legend Robbie Paul.

There were various other activities both football and non-football related.

When Oscar and Lucas’ parents Maria and Ian first heard of the event, they hoped it would raise £500.

The final total has yet to be calculated but could be in the thousands of pounds.

The Hughes family set up the charity to help fund research into the medical treatment of children and young people with tumours.

They wanted others to avoid the kind of chemotherapy experience Oscar had to endure.

He was a keen footballer himself, but it left him unable to play the sport he loved or attend school regularly.