FORMER Newcastle and England footballer Paul Gascoigne has arrived at Teesside Crown Court where he is expected to go to trial this morning charged with sexually assaulting a woman by kissing her while on a York train.
The ex-footballer was arrested while travelling from York to Newcastle on August 20 last year and was later charged with sexual assault by touching, British Transport Police said.
The alleged incident was said to have happened at Darlington and to have involved him kissing a woman over the age of 16.
Gascoigne, who played for Newcastle United, Spurs, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton, among other clubs, pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court earlier this year.
The trial is listed to last five days.
