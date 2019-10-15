UNIQUE properties which command a high price tag will be showcased in a new way by a York estate agent following the launch of its new exclusive service.
Hudson Moody Estate Agents say they want to help special properties to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace and achieve the best price.
Director Tarnia Hudson will oversee the Hudson Moody Prestige service, which will market the lifestyle the properties can offer potential buyers. It will focus on property styling, lifestyle, twilight photography and high-quality printed brochures. The Chapel, a refurbished property retaining the pews and lectern, in Barton Le Willows is one of the first to be marketed as part of the Prestige portfolio.
Hudson Moody is working with local independent photographers, printers and sign writers for the service.
Tarnia said: “York is recognised as the UK’s best place to live and there is a high demand from buyers for beautiful, unique homes in York and the surrounding villages. We want to give the owners of these properties the opportunity to showcase them at their very best and with a personal, bespoke service to match.
“Having sold properties in York for over 20 years, we know how much of a difference the little things can make in securing a successful sale, especially for properties commanding a substantial price tag. Our Prestige service has been created to ensure that every aspect of the marketing and sales process is handled over and above what has become our industry norm. These beautiful properties deserve something more.”