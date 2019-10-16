What job would you like to have other than your own?

Kate: We had a brief stint of property developing a few years ago which gave us a great foundation for working together.

I really loved seeing the transformation; it’s amazing what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.

We did a lot of the work ourselves, sanding floorboards, tiling, painting and hanging wallpaper.

It was incredibly therapeutic - I would love to have the time to do something similar in the future.

Greatest achievement?

Kelly: Navigating the ups and downs of running a business together for four years and not killing each other! It’s not been easy, but I couldn’t imagine being on this journey with anyone else.

What makes you most angry?

Both: Dishonesty

Biggest mistake?

Kate: There are things we would have done differently in hindsight, but I can honestly say we don’t view them as mistakes.

We’re constantly learning and evolving and wouldn’t be where we are today if things had always gone to plan.

We opened Pairings with the mindset that we would put blood, sweat and tears into it, although if for whatever reason things didn’t work out, we both felt that the knowledge and experience we would gain would easily outweigh any negatives.

What would make life complete?

Kate: I don’t think my life will ever be ‘complete’ and I wouldn’t want it to be. I’m always striving to improve, whether it be in my personal or professional life. As soon as one box is ticked, I’m onto the next. I couldn’t imagine standing still.

Why do you make a difference?

Kelly: We both truly love what we do and hope that is evident when people visit Pairings.

There’s nothing better than seeing someone come into the bar and leave having discovered something new.

We aim to provide a relaxed environment where people can unwind, catch up with friends, enjoy great food and drinks and ultimately leave feeling happier than when they arrived.

We have a fabulous team who are genuinely passionate, and this is evident in the feedback we receive.

We really couldn’t do it without them.