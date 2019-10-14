I write in response to Mr Stockton’s letter (‘BBC is unfairly punishing weekly licence payers, October 10) to clarify the position regarding weekly TV licence payments.
It is entirely incorrect to state that the BBC unfairly punishes weekly licence payers. The annual licence fee is £154.50 for a colour TV licence and £52 for a black and white TV licence, regardless of whether you pay weekly, monthly or in an annual lump sum - there is no interest paid, it’s free to apply and there’s no charge for doing so.
The cost of your first licence is usually spread over six months, you then start paying for your next licence straight away, in smaller even payments, spread over a year.
Mr Stockton correctly states that weekly payments are around £6 (depending on the status of the licence), but did not explain that once customers make 26 payments, they start saving for their next TV licence in fortnightly payments of around £6.
We offer a choice of payment methods to suit customers, including paying in one go, Direct Debit or a TV Licensing payment card. These are detailed on our website at tvlicensing.co.uk/waystopay or further information is available from 0300 790 6112. If anyone is struggling to make their TV Licence payments, then please contact us so that we can help.
Paul Cooper,
BBC TV Licensing spokesperson,
Broadcast Centre, Wood Lane, White City, London