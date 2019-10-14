I write in response to Mr Stockton’s letter (‘BBC is unfairly punishing weekly licence payers, October 10) to clarify the position regarding weekly TV licence payments.

It is entirely incorrect to state that the BBC unfairly punishes weekly licence payers. The annual licence fee is £154.50 for a colour TV licence and £52 for a black and white TV licence, regardless of whether you pay weekly, monthly or in an annual lump sum - there is no interest paid, it’s free to apply and there’s no charge for doing so.