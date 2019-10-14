Your regular correspondent DM Deamer’s recent claim that ‘wood burning’ is a modern craze is far from the mark (‘Tis the season of mists and burning wood, Letters, October 8). Mr Deamer is surely old enough to realise that wood burning, for whatever reason, has been with us since the year dot. The advent of the modern wood burning stove is an advance which means an efficient method of heating - the alternative being lining the pockets of the big power companies.

Whilst the current vogue is focused on climate change we may not have to look further than the hot air emitted from scaremongers such as Mr Deamer.