Who would have guessed that boosting flood defences and installing huge water pumps at the Foss Barrier to pump water into the River Ouse at times of flooding would have an adverse effect on people living downstream (‘Flooding fears grow as defences ruled out’, October 11).

It appears the downstream properties have now become sacrificial lambs for the properties upstream. To quote from Star Trek’s The Wrath of Khan: ‘Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few’.