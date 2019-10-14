THE number of hate crimes reported across North Yorkshire over a six-month period in 2019 has increased by 19 per cent compared with last year, figures have revealed.

Now North Yorkshire Police is encouraging victims and communities to report hate crime as part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week 2019, which started on Saturday.

The campaign seeks to target victims and communities to reinforce the message that there is #NoPlaceForHate in North Yorkshire and emphasise the importance of reporting hate crime.

Between April and September this year, 348 hate crimes were reported in North Yorkshire at an average of 58 per month. In comparison, 292 hate crimes were reported between April and September the previous year in 2018 at an average of 48.6 per month.

North Yorkshire Police wants anyone who is a victim of hate crime to report it. The force is also seeking to reinforce the message that it is not just victims of hate crime who can report it. Communities can play their part too, and stop the damaging effects of hate crime by reporting any incidents witnessed.

Speaking about the campaign, superintendent Mark Khan, the force lead for hate crime, said: “Our message is clear – to target hate at a person because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or gender is a crime.

“It is not political correctness gone mad, it is a real crime that can have a devastating impact upon individuals and communities.

“Hate crime is about prejudice, prejudice against a person which can cause significant distress and harm. Often, victims are too scared to stand up for themselves.”

Hate crime is a criminal act motivated by a prejudice towards an individual.

It is not isolated to verbal or physical abuse. It can also involve vandalism, criminal damage, graffiti or arson, cyberbullying, offensive communications, threats of attack or financial exploitation. All of these incidents can be reported to police.

A hate crime incident is an act of prejudice which may not break the law but may still be reported and recorded.

Amanda Hanusch-Moore, the force’s operational lead on hate crime, added: “Whether you are a victim of hate crime, or have witnessed a hate crime incident in North Yorkshire, we would urge you to report it, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“The most important thing is to not accept this behaviour and not let it hide within our communities, report it. By reporting it, we can stop it.”

Meanwhile, North Yorkshire's police, fire and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said that over the past year, local support services for victims have been enhanced, with specialist training being provided to the Supporting Victims team in York.

This means people can choose to report their concerns directly to North Yorkshire Police or should they prefer, call Supporting Victims for advice and help.

Mrs Mulligan said: “As we approach Brexit, our relationship with the world is set to change. Unfortunately, we saw a spike in hate crime following the EU referendum, so Hate Crime Awareness week coming now is a timely reminder to say that hate crime in any form is not acceptable.

“Having spoken with victims, I also understand how distressing this can be and have taken steps to ensure that people are properly supported should they suffer a hate crime.

“It is also important for people to know that the police take hate crime extremely seriously and I urge anyone with concerns to call the police on 999 in an emergency or 101 if less urgent.

“The Supporting Victims team in York are also there to help.”

This week, there will be three events held in York city centre to provide awareness and education in relation to hate crime. They will take place on St Helen's Square between 1pm and 3pm today, Wednesday and Friday.

Anyone who is a victim of hate crime, or has any information that they can provide to protect others, however insignificant it may seem, call the force on 101 or, if it is an emergency, always call 999.

Alternatively, if victims or witnesses do not wish to speak to the police, call Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire on 01609 643 100 or email help@supportingvictim.org, or contact True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk, for further advice and support.

For more information about hate crime visit northyorkshire.police.uk/hatecrime