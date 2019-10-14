A NEW Canon Precentor has been appointed at York Minster.

The Chapter of York has announced that The Revd Canon Dr Vicky Johnson, currently Residentiary Canon at Ely Cathedral, will take on the role.

Vicky succeeds The Revd Canon Peter Moger, who is moving to a new role in the Scottish Episcopal Church.

At York Minster, Vicky will lead and oversee the cathedral’s liturgy and music team.

Day to day she will enable the planning and delivery of worship and music, supporting the work of the Director of Music and the 48 choristers (24 boys and 24 girls) and 12 adult singers of the world renowned York Minster Choir.

She will also be working with partners in York to explore the development of music outreach in the years ahead.

Commenting on her appointment, Vicky said: “I am absolutely thrilled to take up the position of Canon Precentor at York Minster. It is a huge privilege to be part of such a fantastic team providing opportunities for everyone to participate in the worship and praise of God in this magnificent cathedral”.

Reflecting on her departure from Ely, she added: “I will be sad to leave the very beautiful cathedral in Ely, as it is a very special place for me and I will miss the community here immensely, but I am delighted to be moving back north to serve in the Minster and in the Diocese of York.”

Welcoming Vicky to the Minster team, The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York, said: “The team at York Minster is delighted to be welcoming Vicky as our new Canon Precentor. She brings a rich experience to ministry including a fruitful career in research science. Vicky’s calling to enable others to worship and serve God was strongly apparent to all those who met her at interview. She has done a wonderful job at Ely Cathedral and I am quite sure she will be a blessing to many here in York and beyond.”

Vicky will start her new role at York Minster in January.