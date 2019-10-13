A best-selling author who has held several Cabinet posts will be in York tomorrow eveing.
In My Life - An Evening with Alan Johnson, will start at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre on Haxby Road, York, at 7.30pm.
The retired Hull MP who rose from humble beginnings in London to be Home Secretary will combine music and tales from his life.
The evening is based on his latest book In My Life. Tickets at £18 will be available at the door.
