Police have turned to the public for help in solving the case of a dead buzzard.

Investigators say they have carried out “extensive inquiries” into the shooting of the bird without success.

Now they want to hear from the public about the incident.

The buzzard’s corpse was found by a member of the public on a footpath close to Hagg Lane near Sherburn-in-Elmet at 11.45am on October 3.

An x-ray at a local vets revealed eight pieces of shot inside it and police opened a case into its death.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is sadly yet another example of the unacceptable bird of prey persecution which blights our region.

“Killing wild birds is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we are committed to putting a stop to this deplorable crime.”

The spokesman said the force had carried out “extensive inquiries” in the local area into the death.

Anyone who has information or has seen anyone should contact North Yorkshire Police by ringing 101 and quote incident reference 12190183166.

The force regularly investigates bird killings.