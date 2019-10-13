THE panoply and majesty of the Law was on show in the city today for the annual Legal Service at York Minster.
The judges in charge of the North-east Circuit of courts headed a long parade of judges and lawyers from the Assembly Rooms in Blake Street to the cathedral.
They were marking the official beginning of the legal year.
After attending Matins and hearing a sermon by the Dean of York, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, they returned to the Assembly Rooms.
Among those taking part were the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Linda Fenwick, the resident judge of York Crown Court, Judge Sean Morris, and the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker. The congregation included appeal court judges, circuit judges, recorders, district judges, magistrates, barristers, solicitors, senior police officers and others involved in the judicial system.
The North-east Circuit includes all courts in east England from the Humber to the Scottish Border.
