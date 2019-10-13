POLITICAL parties in York have united in calling for a people’s vote over Brexit.

Labour, Lib Dem and Green members joined members of Remain campaign York for Europe to officially launch the York Declaration for Europe.

At least three coaches are expected to leave York for London next weekend with People’s Vote supporters.

They will join the national march to Westminster where MPs will be debating Brexit in the first Saturday sitting since the Falklands War.

In a joint statement, the York parties said: “Now that people have seen what Brexit looks like with a deal before them, they should be able to decide if this is what they really want for their future.

“This was not available in 2016.

“We will work on creating opportunities for people in York to come together to discuss aspirations for our future by creating spaces for dialogue over our relationship with the EU.”

Labour’s York Central MP Rachael Maskell and the Green Party’s Cllr Dave Taylor, joined the chair of York for Europe, Martin Brooks, and Lib Dem Emilie Knight in St Helen’s Square to launch the Declaration.

The document says: “For the city of York the implications of leaving the EU, particularly without a deal, are alarming.

It adds: “We further believe that remaining in the EU is important for York as a city.

“York has welcomed many EU citizens to live and work across our city, and this has brought real social and economic benefit to York.

“Whether studying in York, working in the NHS, public services or business in the city or supporting our community, we believe that all EU citizens should have the opportunity to remain in York and share the rights that we all enjoy as they contribute and belong to our city.

The Declaration ends: “We conclude that the benefits of staying in the EU and being part of the change far exceed those of leaving and we will campaign to secure the UK’s future within the EU.

“We will work together to campaign against a ‘no deal’ scenario, and while we will campaign to remain in the EU, we believe that the people of York should have a final say.”