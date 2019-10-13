A BREWERY boss has closed down a pub because he heard a customer swearing.

Samuel Smith's Brewery of Tadcaster opened the Fox and Goose in Droitwich near Worcester after it had been closed for years.

But now the pub is boarded up again, and its landlord Eric Lowery and regulars say the sudden closure decision followed a visit by the brewery's boss, Humphrey Smith.

Pub regular Tony Haycock said: "It was family friendly, takings were up, the pub was spotless and there had been no trouble, regulars were well behaved as we all pulled together as a community.

"But he said he heard a man talking to a woman and the man swore. It wasn't aimed at him, it was nothing at all.

"He's shut the pub for one swear word taking all the money from the till and safe, and left the pub landlady and landlord jobless and homeless.

It's not like it was closed after a brawl."

Mr Lowery wrote on the pub's Facebook page: "I'm so sorry Mr Smith been down and shut the pub.

"l love all you people that have stood by me and Tracey and have looked after us."

He and his wife Tracey lived in a flat above the pub.