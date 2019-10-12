MORE than 2,000 people will watch horses and riders testing the work of students from several departments of Askham Bryan College this weekend.

Among them were five riders as young as 12 years old and several former racehorses finding a new life after the racecourse.

Competition in the college's annual British Eventing (BE) Horse Trials began this morning and will continue tomorrow in the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping. About 500 riders are expected to compete over the weekend.

Students at the agricultural college near York helped build the cross-country course and are assisting with running the two-day event - as well as competing themselves.

Jo Richards, animal management and equine curriculum director at Askham Bryan College said, “To run a BE event for the tenth year is a privilege for the staff and students at Askham Bryan College.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for the students to apply their skills, use their knowledge and participate in an industry-recognised event right here in York."

Students from the land and wildlife, arboriculture, horticulture and floristry department joined those from the equine speciality to prepare for the event and construct the course designed by British Eventing technical advisor Adrian Ditchem.

Competitors are competing in several classes from novice level upwards. Among the horses were retired racehorses starting a new career. They are competing in the Retraining of Racehorses Northern Final.

Di Arbuthnot, chief executive of Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) welfare charity said, “We are thrilled to be holding a grassroots eventing championship at Askham Bryan College this year.

"The RoR series continues to grow with more former racehorses finding their niche in Eventing and to be able to offer the opportunity to our members to compete at such a well-known grassroots venue provides more opportunities for this versatile breed.

"Our thanks go to the organisers at Askham Bryan College for their support in hosting these championships."