WILDLIFE artist Robert Fuller will feature in the BBC's long running Natural World series on October 25.

Well-known for his portrayals of animals and plants in north and east Yorkshire, he will now show the "wonderland" he has created for wild weasels and stoats in his garden.

Viewers of "Weasels: Feisty and Fearless", will see his Stoat City and Weasel Town.

He has rigged 50 mini cameras over the site so he can watch them from inside his home in Thixendale south of Malton.

He has seen weasels and stoats playing on his children’s climbing frame, stealing eggs from his vegetable garden and fighting local owls for food.

The main theme of the programme, which will be shown at 8pm on BBC Two on Friday October 25 will be about a Yorkshire stoat rearing her family.

The one-hour documentary, narrated by Dame Julie Walters, aims to change perceptions of the weasel family which have been portrayed as "baddies" in literature such as Wind in the Willows.

The biological family includes stoats, ferrets, wolverines, pine martens, honey badgers and badgers.

It is the latest in many television appearances by the artist.