A STALKER and voyeur who subjected his victim to months of harassment has been jailed for 27 months

Delivery driver Matthew Viner, 43, filmed the north York woman secretly on her mobile phone, York Crown Court heard.

He denied stalking and voyeurism but was convicted by York magistrates at a trial.

He appealed to the crown court, then shortly before she was to give evidence against him again, withdrew his appeal.

Viner, of Silk Mill Drive, Cookridge, Leeds, was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders' register, both for 10 years, in addition to the jail term.

PC Bailey Lane of York Investigation Hub said: "I would personally like to pay tribute to the resilience and immense strength of character shown by the victim of these offences.

"She has had to endure not only the offences themselves, but Viner’s refusal to plead guilty forced the victim to have to relive those events at court. He has shown no remorse for his actions."

A spokesman said North Yorkshire Police has officers specially trained to help victims of stalkers and harassment.