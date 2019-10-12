NORTH Yorkshire Police have called for anyone who knows a woman whose body was found in a North Yorkshire wood on Wednesday to contact them.

She was Natalie Harker, 30, of Colborn, near Catterick.

Det Insp Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police major crime investigation team said: “This is a very tragic case which has left a family devastated.

“I am appealing for anyone who was close to Natalie to get in touch.

"If you were a friend, a colleague, or part of the same social circle, I urge you to please come forward and talk to us – even if you think you don’t know anything important.

“The smallest bit of information could help us piece together the full circumstances surrounding Natalie’s death."

Natalie's body was found in a wood in Brough with St Giles between Colborn and Catterick at 4.45pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by ringing 101, option 2 and ask to speak to the major crime investigation team, emailing MajorCrimeUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or via the national police major incident public portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A45-PO1, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In each case quote reference number 12190187139.