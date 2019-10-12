A WOMAN had to be rescued from her Mercedes convertible when it collided with a parked Mini.
Two fire crews from Selby answered the 999 call from a country road near Hillam west of the town.
The Mercedes fell onto its side when it hit the Mini, trapping a woman in her sixties inside.
The firefighters got her out by removing the roof of her car and ambulance paramedics treated her.
She is believed to have minor injuries.
The incident happened shortly before 9pm yesterday.
The firefighters had to use hydraulic cutters and spreaders with stabilisation gear and set up their own lighting.