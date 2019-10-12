CITY Screen York says it is marking Black History Month by featuring some of the most trailblazing black filmmakers and groundbreaking films.

Marketing manager Dave Taylor said the cinema's Black History season through October will be part of its ’Discover’ and ‘Vintage Sundays’ strands, meaning that prices for the films will start from £5 for Picturehouse Members.

He said: "Following on from Shola Amoo’s semi-autobiographical feature The Last Tree, about a Nigerian boy fostered to rural Lincolnshire who returns to his south London roots, City Screen is to show Charles Burnett’s movie To Sleep With Anger, which stars Danny Glover as Harry - an enigmatic southern drifter - a devilish charmer who turns up out of the blue on the Los Angeles doorstep of his old friends.

"Harry’s presence casts a chaotic spell on what appeared to be a peaceful household, exposing smouldering tensions between parents and children, tradition and change, virtue and temptation. The film won a Sundance Special Jury Recognition Award in 1990.

"Then there’s the classic adaptation of Harper Lee's prize-winning novel To Kill A Mockingbird, in which Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) defends a black man charged with raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama.

"No celebration of black cinema would be complete without stoking the coals of the Spike Lee fire, and the 30th anniversary of his towering, timeless, tour-de-force Do The Right Thing is the perfect occasion for a big screen revival.

"Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Stanley Nelson has chosen jazz king Miles Davis as the subject of brand new film Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool, adding to his growing slate of docs delving into the history of black American heroes."

The first film is tomorrow, Sunday October 13 at noon, Do The Right Thing (Spike Lee - 1989).

To Kill A Mockingbird will be screened next Sunday, October 20, and Miles Davis - Birth Of The Cool will be shown at 6pm on Tuesday October 22 and the final film in the season will be

To Sleep With Anger at noon on Sunday October 27.