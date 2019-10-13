FOSTER carers in York could see their pay increase.

City of York Council’s executive member for children will be asked to look at raising the fees paid to foster carers.

He will also be invited to consider plans to hold an annual conference for foster carers in the city and set out plans to better communicate with families on plans that affect carers.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson said: “Foster carers are an essential part of our support for some of York’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“We recognise the important contribution that foster carers make to our city and we are committed to working in partnership with them.”

Foster carers’ fees had been linked to rises in social workers’ salaries - but this has changed so funding can be used to provide better training and support for carers.

The plans are outlined in an independent report - commissioned following feedback from York Area Foster Carer Association.

The fee increase would be two per cent and apply to foster carers on level one and two of the grading structure.

It would see level two carers paid an extra £174.64 a year and level one carers paid an additional £66.35. The meeting takes place on Tuesday at West Offices.