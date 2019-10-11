PLANS for a new student housing development - with 368 bedrooms - is set to get the green light.

But neighbours have objected to the scheme - saying they have concerns about parking on nearby roads, the design of the buildings and routes between the development and the university.

City of York Council’s planning committee will be invited to approve the proposals to turn Frederick House on Fulford Road into six apartment blocks for students.

Initial plans - featuring nearly 400 student flats - were withdrawn after neighbours and planning officers said they were not happy with the size of the scheme.

Altered plans - with 25 fewer flats - are now set to get the go-ahead at a meeting on Thursday.

The blocks would be four storeys high and built on the site of the former Shepherd headquarters and Guard House, near the police station.

A report prepared for the planning meeting says there were 39 objections from neighbours and the council’s own highways officer raised concerns about parking.

It says: “It is recognised that there are concerns with regard to parking and highway safety that include an objection from the highways officer and also from local residents.

“This is primarily due to the distance of the site from the University of York, particularly during inclement weather or poor light which will reduce the appeal of travelling via Walmgate Stray to the university.

“The resultant concerns are that this will lead to increased use of Kilburn Road both by cyclists and also for on street parking.”

It says the developer has suggested ways to restrict students from owning cars if they live at the site and, if necessary, will contribute towards a parking permit scheme for residents on nearby streets.

Fishergate Planning Panel raised concerns about a lack of direct access to Walmgate stray.

They said this means students will walk or cycle along Kilburn Road and through the allotments, which will be “particularly damaging” and “entirely inappropriate”.