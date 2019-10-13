THE growing concern about the damage caused by plastic pollution has been highlighted in a new art installation.
Pocklington School’s eco committee wanted to create a visual representation of the amount of single use plastics we throw away each week.
It was decided to repurpose an old sculpture into a‘living’ wave to show where too much of the plastic ends up.
Fourth year students Jenni Harrison and Kai Swanborough had the idea of asking students to drop off their waste so the sculpture is added to each week.
Kai said: “Myself and Jenni think it’s a fantastic opportunity to help make the school and each of the students make a difference. It is very much worth investing time into.”
The sculpture is one of many campaigns the Eco Committee is planning to help make the school and town more sustainable.