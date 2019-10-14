A FAMILY-run printing company has invested £320,000 to transform its factory.

NorthWolds, in Pocklington, in East Yorkshire, has completed the work at its site with the installation of a state-of-the-art printing press and mezzanine level fulfilment facilities.

The investment was made after the company secured a new two-year contract with its largest client, with whom it has been working for more than 10 years.

The new machinery and mezzanine space will enable NorthWolds to meet their client’s growing print, inventory management, fulfilment and delivery requirements.

The new Komori Lithrone L529 printing press, which has replaced the previous L526 model, is faster, more efficient and has specialist coating and drying facilities, enabling quicker turnaround times and a higher quality finish.

The new mezzanine level has created an additional 200 square metres of space in the factory, which will be used as a dedicated fulfilment area to store, pack and label daily online print material orders.

Gurdev Singh, owner of NorthWolds, said: “This is a major project for us which has been done entirely at our cost to ensure that we can grow alongside one of our largest clients and continue to offer an excellent service to all those whose print needs we fulfil.

“In the digital age, we believe that high quality, sustainable print materials have more impact than ever, and our clients value the fact that we go the extra mile to ensure that the finished product is the best it can be, from initial consultation to delivery.

“Watching the new machinery being delivered by the truckload and the mezzanine level being installed, really hit home what a big investment this is, especially in such turbulent times.

“However, we have executed our plans and are confident that this investment will help us to be future-fit,” he added.