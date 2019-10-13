A MAGICAL drinks emporium in York's oldest shopping street has sealed a major deal with the world's most famous toy store.

The Potions Cauldron, found at 9¾ Shambles, has won over Hamleys which has placed a big order for its drinkable potions which have a secret ingredient which shimmers to life when the bottle is twisted.

Phil Pinder, the man behind the antique apothecary-style shop, believes the success of his wizardly products is the element of fun that creates light relief "in an otherwise gloomy time".

He said Hamleys had placed an initial order of just under 5,000 bottles which was 'a real boost to morale'.

"They want to sell them in all their stores. Normally they do a two to five-store trial but Hamleys are very keen to get the product out there and into stores in time for Christmas.

"The first order is a big order and hopefully, moving forward, by being able to say we are stocked in Hamleys, we can open other potential markets. We are also in talks with a big player in the hotel and leisure world."

He added: "We are moving from quarterly to monthly production."

The good news comes in their "most difficult week", said Phil, whose company van was consigned to the scrap heap after breaking down on the motorway in protest at its high mileage.

Launched in October 2018, The Potions Cauldron was inspired by the tales of Harry Potter and their links to York’s Shambles.

The drinks were launched in April with customers such as Castle Howard on the order books.

Part of their appeal is the Potion Cauldron's spell caster which automatically spins the magic in the drink for retail displays, said Phil, who previously ran Cuffs & Co at the Shambles store.

"We have done a customised version for Hamleys; they wanted them in black. It has 'The Potion Cauldron at Hamleys' on it.

"It is a year since we launched to the public; 18 months in creation and the drinks have only been out since April. It is a real boost to morale, especially knowing that retail times are difficult. It is great to supply a new product to the market that's making a mark."

So what's the secret? "The potions are completely unique," said Phil. "It adds a bit of fun in an otherwise gloomy environment. It is nice to have a fun, niche product. Their strength in a sector that's known for over-priced products is that they are good value for money."

The Potions Cauldron currently employs three full-time staff and are taking on two part-time employees for Christmas, he added.

"This time next year who knows?"