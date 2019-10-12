A PUB cleaner who twice stole cash from the secure office at his place of work has been given a community order.

Craig Toni Hanson, 30, used a key from inside The Lowther in Cumberland Street, central York, to get through a locked door into the room where the till was kept overnight, said Phil Morris, prosecuting.

On September 17 he took £160 and on September 20, he took £300.

But a hidden security camera captured him going into the secure office and he was arrested with £300 of the pub’s money in his pocket.

Hanson, a qualified chef, of Homestead Close, Huntington, pleaded guilty to two burglaries.

He no longer works for the pub.

York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He was also ordered to pay £160 compensation to the pub and a £90 statutory surcharge.

Hanson claimed through his solicitor Craig Robertson that the pub had already reclaimed the £160 by not paying him wages he was owed.

A probation report to the court stated that Hanson was a heroin user who smoked two bags of the drug daily, and who owed money to others.

He also had emotional problems.

Mr Robertson said Hanson was willing to take any job.

His family were standing by him.