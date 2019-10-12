A FOOTBALL club has received a major donation towards its community pavilion project.

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has given £1,000 to Wigginton Grasshoppers FC which will help to provide an additional community space for activities such as zumba, yoga, pilates, art classes, seminars, children’s parties, bingo and more.

The pavilion will also incorporate a fully-fitted, disability-friendly kitchen and toilet facilities.

Located near David Wilson Homes’ Fairfield Croft development, Wigginton Grasshoppers FC offers football training for children aged three to 19, and has been part of community life in Mill Lane n since 1982.

Leonna Hardcastle, sales manager at Fairfield Croft, said: “We are proud to support local causes that will improve the communities in which David Wilson Homes builds. We look forward to maintaining close contact with Wigginton Grasshoppers FC and can’t wait to see the pavilion when it’s complete.”

Dave Moorhouse, Grasshoppers FC co-chairman, thanked the housebuilder for the donation, saying: "With the community usage expected to be 88 per cent, and football being 12 per cent – this really will be a facility for everyone.”

Fairfield Croft's show home is now open Thursday to Monday 10am to 5.30pm.