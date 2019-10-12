AN INTERNATIONAL best-selling author from York is returning to the city to host a talk on their sixth novel later this month.
Ann Victoria Roberts, who was born in the city, will hold the talk at the Red Tower, a 15th century building located in Foss Islands Road.
Ann hit the national headlines when her first historical novels, Louisa Elliott, set in York in the 19th century, and the sequel, Liam’s Story, sold in the USA for what was then a record sum for a first-time author.
The writer's sixth novel, ‘One Night, Two Lives’, launched in July and is set partly in York.
The book, set from the 1960s to the present day, is a narrative that addresses big questions of consent, forgiveness and redemption.
The talk will take place on October 26 from 2pm to 3pm.
Following this, there will be a book signing at 3.30pm.
Tickets must be booked in advance, which can be done at: www.eventbrite.co.uk