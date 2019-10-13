A YORK man who used to be homeless has been shortlisted for an award for inspiring young people through music.

Neil Card, 35, is in the running for the Inspirational Music Leader accolade at the Youth Music Awards.

Neil works at Tang Hall Smart at The Centre@Burnholme, on York's Mossdale Avenue, as the company’s musical and production director, company secretary, business and finance manager.

He has been nominated for the award by Sue Williamson, managing director of Tang Hall Smart, which delivers clubs, classes and training programmes to the local community, and to those experiencing disadvantage from the wider York area.

Speaking about the award nomination, Neil said: "It was really exciting to hear I had been shortlisted.

"It's a bonus. I really love my job. The recognition is great. I'm looking forward to the event itself."

Neil formerly suffered from alcohol and drug addictions and was homeless for a few years before he became involved with Tang Hall Smart.

Since joining in 2015, Neil has progressed from a project participant, to a sessional leader, to a full-time employee, helping and inspiring other people to find solace, confidence and tangible life-skills through music making.

Neil now works on many of the company’s projects including Smart-Ways, which is partially funded by Youth Music. Sound Wave works with 16 to 25-year-olds with learnings disabilities and multiple entrenched needs which could range from people on probation, experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and substance addiction.

Sound-Ways teaches music making but also has a vocational element, teaching participants about the various job roles in the music industry, including producing, beat making and the pathways into these roles.

The awards take place on Wednesday at Battersea Arts Centre, London.

Youth Music is a national charity supporting 89,000 young people each year through more than 350 music projects across the UK, including in York.