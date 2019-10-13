A PRE-school are asking for donations as they look to raise funds for a re-build on their permanent site.

Little Badgers, a committee run pre-school, has been running for eight years. They are currently going through the process of a re-build at their original school site in Badger Hill, meaning there is no longer space for the pre-school.

The pre-school is temporarily located at the Holmefields community centre, as they need to raise £100,000 for a new building on the original site.

So far they have held various fundraisers to try and secure the funds, including a three peaks challenge which two of their students, ages 8 and 10, along with members of pre-school staff and both Badger Hill School and Portakabin staff. So far, they have raised £71,000 towards the £100,000 total.

Julia Richards, manager of the pre-school, said: "We really need help with the fundraising. The support from the parents and pupils has been fantastic so far and we will continue to work towards the target."

Their next fundraiser event is to be a quiz night at Tang Hall Working Mens Club on October 24.

A raffle will also take place mid-way through the evening event. However, they are struggling for prizes and are requesting for donations.

Julia said: "We need as many prize donations as possible. It would be great to get some big prizes in the raffle to help us reach our target amount."

Local groundworks firm, P&T Contracts, have given the school a considerable discount for the foundations of the building and Portakabin have also reduced their prices for them.

Julia said: "The businesses have been so helpful bending over backwards to make these price cuts for us.

"We want to raise awareness of our situation as we need support from locals so we can keep our pre-school running and the staff keep their jobs."

The Little Badgers team hope to have raised the £100,000 by Christmas so production can begin and they can move back to their original school site as soon as possible.

If you wish to donate to the pre-school, visit their JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/littlebadgers