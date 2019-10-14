A CHILDREN’S author from Selby has been commissioned by police to help educate youngsters on the topic of knife crime, county lines and gangs.
Christina Gabbitas, organiser of the Children’s Literature Festival, is producing a story resource, called ‘No More Knife Crime’, in an attempt to engage children to write or illustrate their interpretation of knife crime.
The author said: “County lines and crime is happening in all communities. We have a duty and responsibility to educate our children to recognise the signs.”
Christina has been meeting with a number of individuals including reformed character and Pastor, Mo Timbo, who was previously involved in drugs and knife crime.
Christina said: “As part of my research, I thought it important to speak with individuals involved in knife crime, drugs or county lines.”
Christina has been recognised for her ability to engage children with writing initiatives and her safeguarding book Share Some Secrets, which is now encouraging children to speak out.
The No More Knife Crime story resource will be available online and in print at the end of January next year.