TESCO shoppers are being invited to cast their votes to help community projects in North Yorkshire and East Riding bag up to £25,000 this autumn.
The supermarket is marking its centenary with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a £100,000 funding pot in North Yorkshire and East Riding.
After a successful first round, customer voting will begin for the second raft of shortlisted groups in October.
In North Yorkshire and East Riding, customers can cast their votes for shortlisted groups Parenting Together, Royal National Lifeboat Institution and St John Ambulance using blue tokens handed out at checkouts. Grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 are up for grabs.
Keith Jackson, Tesco’s Bags of Help manager, said: “We have been celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers throughout 2019.
“Central to that have been our Centenary Grants, which aim to support groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.”
So far in Yorkshire Bags of Help has awarded £5,410,648 to 1,731 local projects.
For further information, visit: www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp