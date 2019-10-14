AN EAST Yorkshire school has become the first in the county to be awarded the prestigious ADHD Friendly School award.
Pocklington Junior School received the accolade at the ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) Foundation annual conference in Liverpool. Awards were handed out by comedian Rory Bremner, a foundation patron.
The school has displayed an “outstanding commitment to all of their pupils with ADHD,” a Foundation spokesperson said.
As well as thorough staff training provided by the foundation, the school has put in place an array of support structures and strategies to ensure that children with ADHD can access the curriculum fully and are happy and achieving at school, the spokesperson added.
They said, through lessons and assemblies, all pupils will learn about differences in their peers. The spokesperson added lessons are structured to allow thinking and reflection.