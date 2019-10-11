HISTORIAN Mark Simpson will lead a walk through Clifton Backies Nature Reserve this weekend.

The walk on Sunday, organised by Friends of Clifton Backies, will seek out evidence of the long and varied history of the sight, from reports of Roman camps through medieval farming, to the buildings that remain from the World War Two Clifton Airfield.

Walkers should wear sturdy footwear and appropriate clothing for the weather. It costs £2 for adults and £1 for under 16s.

The walk is from 2pm to 3.30pm. Meet at Woodland Chase Car Park.

Booking is essential by emailing friends@cliftonbackies.org.uk or using the contact form on www.cliftonbackies.org.uk.

Friends of Clifton Backies reserve the right to cancel the event as a result of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.