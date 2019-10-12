SIR David Attenborough made fresh calls for “all those who love the natural world” to help fight plans to build homes next to a York nature reserve - which he says is once again under threat - earlier this week.
A developer has appealed City of York Council's decision to refuse planning permission for 516 homes to be built on land next to the bog.
We have created a gallery of pictures of Askham Bog - taken by talented members of The Press Camera Club.
